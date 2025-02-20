Yuvraj Singh Reflects on Iconic 2003 India-Pakistan Clash Ahead of Dubai Showdown

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh reminisced about his debut India-Pakistan match during the 2003 World Cup, describing it as one of the most iconic ODI encounters he has played. This game, he explained, revealed the true intensity of the India-Pakistan rivalry, a sentiment now revived as India faces Pakistan again in Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy.

In a conversation on JioStar's 'Greatest Rivalry Returns' program, Yuvraj recounted the 2003 match as a pivotal experience. "It was one of the greatest ODI games I've participated in," he shared. He recalled Shahid Afridi's 'warm welcome' on the field, which deepened his understanding of the fierce competition. With Pakistan setting a challenging target of 273/7, thanks to Saeed Anwar's century, India successfully chased the score down with key contributions from Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj himself.

Looking forward to the upcoming game, Yuvraj stressed the constant, high-stakes nature of the rivalry, underscoring the immense pressure that defines these encounters. "Winning is crucial," he noted, reflecting on past Champions Trophy experiences where despite initial victories against Pakistan, a final win isn't assured. India, featuring stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, is set to take the field with aspirations of avenging past losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)