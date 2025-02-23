Left Menu

Thrills and Spills: India-Pakistan Clash at Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and India saw an uncertain start as Pakistan reached 63/2 after 15 overs. With key dismissals by India's bowlers, both teams faced challenges including injuries and heat. Captains and players navigated a tense atmosphere under the Dubai sun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 15:56 IST
Thrills and Spills: India-Pakistan Clash at Champions Trophy
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan's cricket team made an unstable start in their Champions Trophy face-off against India, managing 63 runs for 2 wickets after 15 overs during Sunday's match.

Key players Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel remained on the pitch after significant dismissals. Indian bowler Hardik Pandya took Babar Azam's wicket, while Imam-ul-Haq fell short due to Axar Patel's sharp throw. Meanwhile, India experienced a scare with pacer Mohammed Shami exiting temporarily for treatment, later returning to the field post the 11th over.

Captain Rohit Sharma also temporarily left the field owing to discomfort under the intense Dubai heat, with vice-captain Shubman Gill stepping up. India's captain has yet to return, as both teams brace for a gripping contest ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025