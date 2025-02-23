Thrills and Spills: India-Pakistan Clash at Champions Trophy
The Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and India saw an uncertain start as Pakistan reached 63/2 after 15 overs. With key dismissals by India's bowlers, both teams faced challenges including injuries and heat. Captains and players navigated a tense atmosphere under the Dubai sun.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Pakistan's cricket team made an unstable start in their Champions Trophy face-off against India, managing 63 runs for 2 wickets after 15 overs during Sunday's match.
Key players Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel remained on the pitch after significant dismissals. Indian bowler Hardik Pandya took Babar Azam's wicket, while Imam-ul-Haq fell short due to Axar Patel's sharp throw. Meanwhile, India experienced a scare with pacer Mohammed Shami exiting temporarily for treatment, later returning to the field post the 11th over.
Captain Rohit Sharma also temporarily left the field owing to discomfort under the intense Dubai heat, with vice-captain Shubman Gill stepping up. India's captain has yet to return, as both teams brace for a gripping contest ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shubman Gill Challenges Babar Azam's Reign in ICC ODI Rankings
Babar Azam Honored with ICC T20I Team of the Year Cap Ahead of Champions Trophy
Hardik Pandya's Redemption: From Jeers to Cheers
Danish Kaneria Criticizes Babar Azam's Focus Amidst Pakistan's Cricket Struggles
Ashwin Pokes Fun at Babar Azam in New Zealand's Triumph Over Pakistan