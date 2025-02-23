Thrills and Spills: India-Pakistan Clash at Champions Trophy

Pakistan's cricket team made an unstable start in their Champions Trophy face-off against India, managing 63 runs for 2 wickets after 15 overs during Sunday's match.

Key players Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel remained on the pitch after significant dismissals. Indian bowler Hardik Pandya took Babar Azam's wicket, while Imam-ul-Haq fell short due to Axar Patel's sharp throw. Meanwhile, India experienced a scare with pacer Mohammed Shami exiting temporarily for treatment, later returning to the field post the 11th over.

Captain Rohit Sharma also temporarily left the field owing to discomfort under the intense Dubai heat, with vice-captain Shubman Gill stepping up. India's captain has yet to return, as both teams brace for a gripping contest ahead.

