India's Renewed Spirit: Aiming for Victory Against England in FIH Men's Pro League

After key victories over Ireland, India aims to build momentum in the FIH men's Pro League with a match against higher-ranked England. Despite a rocky start to their season, India's recent form shows promise. England, eager to rebound from a loss to Spain, presents a formidable challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:00 IST
India, fresh from back-to-back victories against Ireland, enters the FIH men's Pro League match against England with boosted confidence. The home leg of the tournament has seen India's form fluctuate, but recent successes have imbued the team with a renewed sense of vigour.

Currently placed fourth in the league with 12 points from six games, India is focused on climbing up the rankings. England, sitting comfortably in third place with 13 points, looks to recover from their recent 1-4 defeat by Spain.

Despite a mixed start to the season, the Indian team has shown resilience, overcoming past setbacks. With Harmanpreet Singh's return bolstering the squad, along with standout performances from players like Mandeep Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh, India presents a strong challenge. Meanwhile, England relies on top scorer Sam Ward's prowess to regain form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

