India's Cricket Triumph: Kohli's Record-Breaking Strike

India needs 242 runs to win against Pakistan in their Champions Trophy match. Kohli sets a record by reaching 14,000 ODI runs. Shubman Gill and Kohli’s partnership is crucial as India reaches 89 for one in 15 overs. Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel top-scored with 62; Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India set out to chase a target of 242 runs against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match held on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill showcased remarkable batting skills, with Gill scoring 42 and Kohli on 24, as India reached 89 for one in 15 overs.

The match saw an outstanding performance from Kohli, who became the fastest player to score 14,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Earlier, the Indian bowling lineup restricted Pakistan to 241, with Saud Shakeel contributing significantly with a 62-run stand.

The bowling attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav with figures of 3/40, and Hardik Pandya's crucial 2/31, was pivotal in dismantling the Pakistani batting order. The match sets the stage for an intense competition as India inches towards their target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

