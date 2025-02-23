India's Cricket Triumph: Kohli's Record-Breaking Strike

India set out to chase a target of 242 runs against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match held on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill showcased remarkable batting skills, with Gill scoring 42 and Kohli on 24, as India reached 89 for one in 15 overs.

The match saw an outstanding performance from Kohli, who became the fastest player to score 14,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Earlier, the Indian bowling lineup restricted Pakistan to 241, with Saud Shakeel contributing significantly with a 62-run stand.

The bowling attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav with figures of 3/40, and Hardik Pandya's crucial 2/31, was pivotal in dismantling the Pakistani batting order. The match sets the stage for an intense competition as India inches towards their target.

(With inputs from agencies.)