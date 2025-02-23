Masterclass by Kohli: Aged 36 and Still Dominating

Virat Kohli demonstrated his prowess yet again as he led India to a substantial six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Champions Trophy. By strategically attacking the pacers and minimizing risks against spinners, Kohli secured his 51st ODI hundred, contributing significantly to India's almost guaranteed semifinal berth.

The 36-year-old cricket superstar, delighted with a well-deserved week-long break before facing New Zealand, showcased his tactical expertise by primarily relying on quick singles and doubles, achieving landmark scores with just seven boundaries.

In post-match commentary, Kohli emphasized his game awareness, highlighting the importance of energy management and staying focused amidst the fervor of a high-stakes India-Pakistan clash. He also acknowledged the commendable performances of his teammates Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer.

