Left Menu

Masterclass by Kohli: Aged 36 and Still Dominating

Virat Kohli led India to a significant victory against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy with a strategic approach to batting, focusing on quick singles and doubles. At 36, Kohli celebrated his 51st ODI century and reached a milestone of 14,000 ODI runs, emphasizing controlled play and team support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:40 IST
Masterclass by Kohli: Aged 36 and Still Dominating
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Virat Kohli demonstrated his prowess yet again as he led India to a substantial six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Champions Trophy. By strategically attacking the pacers and minimizing risks against spinners, Kohli secured his 51st ODI hundred, contributing significantly to India's almost guaranteed semifinal berth.

The 36-year-old cricket superstar, delighted with a well-deserved week-long break before facing New Zealand, showcased his tactical expertise by primarily relying on quick singles and doubles, achieving landmark scores with just seven boundaries.

In post-match commentary, Kohli emphasized his game awareness, highlighting the importance of energy management and staying focused amidst the fervor of a high-stakes India-Pakistan clash. He also acknowledged the commendable performances of his teammates Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025