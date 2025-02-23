India Prevails in Champions Trophy with Stellar Performances

Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team captain, dismissed worries about his fitness following a break taken during their six-wicket triumph over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Sharma assured his hamstring was fine, attributing the win to the effort of the entire team, particularly the bowlers.

Sharma commended Virat Kohli for his 51st ODI century, which sealed the victory. While speaking highly of his teammates, Sharma noted the strategic bowling contributions from Kuldeep, Axar, and Jadeja as essential components of the win.

On the Pakistani side, captain Mohammad Rizwan cited poor shot selection as a key issue and emphasized the need for improved fielding. Spinner Abrar Ahmed reflected on the competition, acknowledging the ups and downs faced by his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)