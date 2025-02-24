Rangers Dismiss Philippe Clement After Back-to-Back Defeats
Philippe Clement has been removed from his role as Rangers manager after a series of disappointing performances. His termination comes after a Scottish Cup setback and a significant loss to St. Mirren. Despite some success in the Europa League, Rangers is poised to finish the season without a domestic trophy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 24-02-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 09:31 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Philippe Clement has been dismissed from his managerial position at Rangers football club following a series of disappointing performances, culminating in back-to-back home defeats.
The Belgian manager faced increasing pressure after the team's Scottish Cup exit against Queen's Park, and the recent defeat by St. Mirren marked a turning point for the club's board.
Despite leading the team to a Scottish League Cup victory and reaching the Europa League's last 16, Rangers lags behind its rival Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and is likely to finish the season without a domestic title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement