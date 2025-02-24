Left Menu

Rangers Dismiss Philippe Clement After Back-to-Back Defeats

Philippe Clement has been removed from his role as Rangers manager after a series of disappointing performances. His termination comes after a Scottish Cup setback and a significant loss to St. Mirren. Despite some success in the Europa League, Rangers is poised to finish the season without a domestic trophy.

Updated: 24-02-2025 09:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Philippe Clement has been dismissed from his managerial position at Rangers football club following a series of disappointing performances, culminating in back-to-back home defeats.

The Belgian manager faced increasing pressure after the team's Scottish Cup exit against Queen's Park, and the recent defeat by St. Mirren marked a turning point for the club's board.

Despite leading the team to a Scottish League Cup victory and reaching the Europa League's last 16, Rangers lags behind its rival Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and is likely to finish the season without a domestic title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

