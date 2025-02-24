Pakistan's Middle Order Crumbles in Defeat to India

In a high-stakes Champions Trophy match, Pakistan's middle order came under fire after a defeat by rivals India. Captain Mohammad Rizwan pointed to the team's failure to build on early momentum, a crucial lapse that led to the loss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan, restricted to 241 all out in 49.4 overs, saw their hopes dashed as India chased down the total with ease, courtesy of Virat Kohli's unbeaten century. Rizwan, who contributed a steady 46, expressed discontent over the outcome, blaming poor shot selection under pressure for the collapse.

The outcome hangs Pakistan's tournament future in balance, reliant on the result between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Rizwan lamented the need to rely on other teams, declaring, 'If you're good enough, you show it by winning.' Pakistan now awaits other match outcomes to learn their fate.

