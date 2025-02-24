Left Menu

Pakistan's Middle Order Crumbles in Defeat to India

Pakistan's cricket team faced a setback as their middle order faltered in a Champions Trophy loss to India. Captain Mohammad Rizwan criticized the performance, highlighting the pressure faced. The defeat jeopardizes Pakistan's progression, with reliance on other matches determining their fate in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 09:39 IST
In a high-stakes Champions Trophy match, Pakistan's middle order came under fire after a defeat by rivals India. Captain Mohammad Rizwan pointed to the team's failure to build on early momentum, a crucial lapse that led to the loss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan, restricted to 241 all out in 49.4 overs, saw their hopes dashed as India chased down the total with ease, courtesy of Virat Kohli's unbeaten century. Rizwan, who contributed a steady 46, expressed discontent over the outcome, blaming poor shot selection under pressure for the collapse.

The outcome hangs Pakistan's tournament future in balance, reliant on the result between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Rizwan lamented the need to rely on other teams, declaring, 'If you're good enough, you show it by winning.' Pakistan now awaits other match outcomes to learn their fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

