Mercedes Unveils W16: A New Chapter Begins

Mercedes introduced their W16 car for the 2025 season, marking a new era as they aim for fresh successes. Kimi Antonelli replaces Lewis Hamilton, joining George Russell. With insights from technical director James Allison, the team focuses on refining car mechanics for better performance in the coming races.

London | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:33 IST
  • United Kingdom

Mercedes has unveiled their latest race car, the W16, signaling a new direction for the famed motorsport team as they gear up for the 2025 season.

The youthful Italian driver, Kimi Antonelli, steps into the prominent role left by Lewis Hamilton, alongside British driver George Russell, with experienced racer Valtteri Bottas filling the reserve position.

Technical director James Allison outlined Mercedes' improvements over the off-season, emphasizing adjustments to their car's dynamics to ensure better stability and control. As Mercedes prepares for the season opener in Australia, the team remains focused on reclaiming their dominance in the world championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

