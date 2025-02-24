Mercedes Unveils W16: A New Chapter Begins

Mercedes has unveiled their latest race car, the W16, signaling a new direction for the famed motorsport team as they gear up for the 2025 season.

The youthful Italian driver, Kimi Antonelli, steps into the prominent role left by Lewis Hamilton, alongside British driver George Russell, with experienced racer Valtteri Bottas filling the reserve position.

Technical director James Allison outlined Mercedes' improvements over the off-season, emphasizing adjustments to their car's dynamics to ensure better stability and control. As Mercedes prepares for the season opener in Australia, the team remains focused on reclaiming their dominance in the world championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)