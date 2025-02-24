The Golden Toilet Heist: Art Meets Crime at Blenheim Palace

In a daring heist, an 18-carat golden toilet was stolen from Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, and three men now stand trial in connection with the theft. The toilet, an Italian artwork titled 'America', was a significant exhibit at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Prosecutors allege that in September 2019, five men broke into the palace grounds using stolen vehicles, smashing their way inside to seize the fully-functional $6 million artwork. The culprits are believed to have dismantled the toilet to sell the gold in parts.

Michael Jones, Fred Doe, and Bora Guccuk are at Oxford Crown Court facing serious charges, while another accomplice has already pleaded guilty. The trial is set to last four weeks, as the defendants maintain their innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)