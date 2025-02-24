Shift in UEFA's Executive Lineup: Dyukov Out, Klaveness In

In a significant reshuffling within UEFA, Russia will lose its seat on the executive committee following the upcoming elections. The absence of Alexander Dyukov, the Russian oil executive, from the candidate list was unexpected as he had been recently re-elected as president of the Russian soccer federation.

Meanwhile, Lise Klaveness from Norway is set to make history as the sole candidate for a new women's quota place in UEFA's expanded committee. This move marks a progressive leap for the organization, which last year decided to enhance female representation within its leadership ranks.

UEFA's 55 member federations are gearing up for an election in Belgrade, where nine additional male members will be chosen, including notable figures such as Andrii Shevchenko and Pedro Proença, vying for a place in the organization's hierarchy.

