Pakistan's Champions Trophy Exit: Basit Ali's Apology and India's Rise

After an early exit in the Champions Trophy, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali issued an apology for forecasting a final in Lahore, now backing India to win the title. Pakistan's faltering performance in ICC events continued after defeats against New Zealand and India in the group stage.

The Men in Green's hopes were pinned on Bangladesh, who needed to defeat New Zealand to keep Pakistan in the race. However, the Kiwis dashed those hopes with a resounding five-wicket triumph in Rawalpindi, advancing alongside India to the semi-finals.

Basit expressed regret on his YouTube channel, admitting he didn't expect Pakistan's poor run. With Pakistan out, Basit hopes for India to dominate and win, particularly if they face South Africa in the final. New Zealand capitalized on their prior success to deliver a 60-run defeat to Pakistan.

The match against India turned critical, as Pakistan had to win to progress. Yet, India's superior performance led to a six-wicket defeat for Pakistan. With semi-final hopes dashed, Pakistan finalizes their campaign in a dead-rubber match against Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)