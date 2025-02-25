Left Menu

Pakistan's Champions Trophy Exit: Basit Ali's Apology and India's Rise

Pakistan's disappointing exit from the Champions Trophy incited former cricketer Basit Ali to apologize for prematurely predicting a final in Lahore. Their losses to New Zealand and India ended their campaign, as rivals India prepare to advance. Basit now supports India to clinch the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:04 IST
Pakistan's Champions Trophy Exit: Basit Ali's Apology and India's Rise
Team India (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After an early exit in the Champions Trophy, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali issued an apology for forecasting a final in Lahore, now backing India to win the title. Pakistan's faltering performance in ICC events continued after defeats against New Zealand and India in the group stage.

The Men in Green's hopes were pinned on Bangladesh, who needed to defeat New Zealand to keep Pakistan in the race. However, the Kiwis dashed those hopes with a resounding five-wicket triumph in Rawalpindi, advancing alongside India to the semi-finals.

Basit expressed regret on his YouTube channel, admitting he didn't expect Pakistan's poor run. With Pakistan out, Basit hopes for India to dominate and win, particularly if they face South Africa in the final. New Zealand capitalized on their prior success to deliver a 60-run defeat to Pakistan.

The match against India turned critical, as Pakistan had to win to progress. Yet, India's superior performance led to a six-wicket defeat for Pakistan. With semi-final hopes dashed, Pakistan finalizes their campaign in a dead-rubber match against Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025