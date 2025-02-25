Left Menu

Afghanistan vs England: Cricket Amid Turmoil, Hope for Unity

Afghanistan captains address women's rights in cricket amidst political turmoil. Hashmatullah Shahidi supports Afghan women's cricket rights but cites political limits. Amid Taliban restrictions, England captain Jos Buttler calls for hope through the upcoming match despite calls for a boycott. The focus remains on the game amidst political noise.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
In the lead-up to Afghanistan's Champions Trophy match against England in Lahore, Afghan cricket team captain Hashmatullah Shahidi expressed support for women's rights in cricket, acknowledging that politics is beyond their influence. The Taliban's 2021 takeover led to significant restrictions on women, barring them from education, work, and sports, including cricket.

During a pre-match press conference, Shahidi emphasized the players' focus on the game. He stated, "Everyone likes to see everyone play. When it comes to politics and those things which we cannot control, we are only cricket players." Meanwhile, the UK saw 160 politicians urging a boycott of the match in protest against the Taliban's stance on Afghan women's cricket, but the ECB ultimately denied these calls.

England captain Jos Buttler addressed the situation, expressing sorrow for Afghan women and girls while hoping the match might bring hope and enjoyment amidst adversity. He praised the support from the ECB, noting the match's potential to unite and uplift. "We're very saddened at the plight of women and girls in Afghanistan," Buttler remarked.

