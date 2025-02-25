Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Dominate as Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen Shine

Delhi Capitals crushed Gujarat Giants by six wickets in a Women's Premier League match, with Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen leading the charge. Delhi reached the top of the points table, overcoming a challenging pitch and showcasing their bowling strength. Gujarat struggled after an initial collapse, with Bharti Fulmali providing a late sparkle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:46 IST
Delhi Capitals Dominate as Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen Shine

Dominant performances from Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen propelled Delhi Capitals to a decisive victory over Gujarat Giants in a lopsided Women's Premier League match on Tuesday. Verma's explosive 44 off 27 balls set the tone for Delhi's chase, while Jonassen's unbeaten 61 off 32 balls ensured a smooth finish.

After restricting Gujarat to 127 for nine, courtesy of a disciplined bowling display from Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Annabel Sutherland, Delhi Capitals secured their third win in five matches. While they topped the points table, their negative net run rate remained a concern.

Gujarat Giants' innings struggled after a top-order collapse, despite a resilient 40 not out from Bharti Fulmali. Delhi's bowlers exposed the pitch's challenges early, reducing Gujarat to 60/6, yet Fulmali's spirited fight took them past the 125 mark. Nonetheless, Delhi's powerful batting lineup proved too formidable on the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025