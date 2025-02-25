Delhi Capitals Dominate as Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen Shine

Dominant performances from Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen propelled Delhi Capitals to a decisive victory over Gujarat Giants in a lopsided Women's Premier League match on Tuesday. Verma's explosive 44 off 27 balls set the tone for Delhi's chase, while Jonassen's unbeaten 61 off 32 balls ensured a smooth finish.

After restricting Gujarat to 127 for nine, courtesy of a disciplined bowling display from Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Annabel Sutherland, Delhi Capitals secured their third win in five matches. While they topped the points table, their negative net run rate remained a concern.

Gujarat Giants' innings struggled after a top-order collapse, despite a resilient 40 not out from Bharti Fulmali. Delhi's bowlers exposed the pitch's challenges early, reducing Gujarat to 60/6, yet Fulmali's spirited fight took them past the 125 mark. Nonetheless, Delhi's powerful batting lineup proved too formidable on the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)