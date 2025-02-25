Left Menu

Thrilling Clash: Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Giants in Women's Premier League

Delhi Capitals faced Gujarat Giants in a Women's Premier League match. Capitals successfully chased Giants' 127/9, with Jess Jonassen's unbeaten 61 leading the charge. Shikha Pandey and Marizanne Kapp took crucial wickets, ensuring a confident victory for the Capitals at 131/4 in 15.1 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:50 IST
Thrilling Clash: Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Giants in Women's Premier League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The women's Premier League showcased an exciting match as Delhi Capitals took on Gujarat Giants. The Giants set a challenging target of 127/9 in 20 overs, with Bharti Fulmali anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 40. Shikha Pandey's disciplined bowling spell contributed significantly to curbing the Giants' total.

In response, Delhi Capitals, led by a formidable partnership, steered the chase. Jess Jonassen emerged as the star with an unbeaten 61, guiding her team to a swift victory in just 15.1 overs. Shafali Verma provided robust support, scoring an essential 44 to set the stage for Capitals' successful pursuit.

The strategic bowling line-up of Delhi sprawled pressure on Giants from the outset, with Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey playing pivotal roles. The Capitals' strategic gameplay marked them as strong contenders in the Premier League, demonstrating their prowess and providing plenty of excitement for cricket fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025