Kansas City Chiefs Optimistic About Travis Kelce's Return

The Kansas City Chiefs anticipate the return of star tight end Travis Kelce next season, despite his recent musings on retirement following a tough Super Bowl defeat. General Manager Brett Veach conveyed optimism on Tuesday, highlighting Kelce's enduring passion for the game.

Speaking at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, an event where NFL personnel evaluate college prospects, Veach confirmed Kelce's contract still has a year left. Veach recounted their post-season discussions, noting Kelce's enthusiasm and commitment to continue playing.

Kelce, who considered his competitive drive against the physical demands of the sport, saw a decline in his stats. The recent season ended with his lowest recorded yardage and touchdowns since his 2013 debut year. Yet, the Chiefs remain hopeful about his contributions next season.

