Messi and Suarez Fined for On-Field Misconduct
Lionel Messi received a fine for gripping a New York City FC coach's neck during an MLS match, as captured on video. Luis Suarez was also fined for violating the same policy by pinching a Norwegian defender's neck. Inter Miami faces Sporting KC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has been penalized by the MLS Disciplinary Committee after video evidence revealed him grabbing a coach from New York City FC by the neck following Saturday's 2-2 MLS draw in Miami.
The punitive measure extends to his teammate Luis Suarez, who also faced fines for similar misconduct involving Norwegian defender Birk Risa during halftime.
As Messi and Suarez deal with the consequences of their actions, Inter Miami prepares to face Sporting KC in the upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup fixture on Tuesday.
