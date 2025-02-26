Messi and Suarez Fined for On-Field Misconduct

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has been penalized by the MLS Disciplinary Committee after video evidence revealed him grabbing a coach from New York City FC by the neck following Saturday's 2-2 MLS draw in Miami.

The punitive measure extends to his teammate Luis Suarez, who also faced fines for similar misconduct involving Norwegian defender Birk Risa during halftime.

As Messi and Suarez deal with the consequences of their actions, Inter Miami prepares to face Sporting KC in the upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup fixture on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)