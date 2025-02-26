Left Menu

Messi and Suarez Fined for On-Field Misconduct

Lionel Messi received a fine for gripping a New York City FC coach's neck during an MLS match, as captured on video. Luis Suarez was also fined for violating the same policy by pinching a Norwegian defender's neck. Inter Miami faces Sporting KC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 04:35 IST
Messi and Suarez Fined for On-Field Misconduct
Lionel Messi

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has been penalized by the MLS Disciplinary Committee after video evidence revealed him grabbing a coach from New York City FC by the neck following Saturday's 2-2 MLS draw in Miami.

The punitive measure extends to his teammate Luis Suarez, who also faced fines for similar misconduct involving Norwegian defender Birk Risa during halftime.

As Messi and Suarez deal with the consequences of their actions, Inter Miami prepares to face Sporting KC in the upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup fixture on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025