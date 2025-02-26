Matthew Kuhnemann Cleared: Legal Bowling Action Confirmed

The International Cricket Council has exonerated Australian spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann, confirming his bowling action is within legal limits. The decision follows an independent analysis after match officials raised concerns during Australia's test series against Sri Lanka, where Kuhnemann took 16 wickets.

The controversy arose due to suspicion over the legality of Kuhnemann's bowling action, specifically the degree of elbow extension, which is capped at 15 degrees. However, the ICC's evaluation revealed that all of Kuhnemann's deliveries fell within this permissible range.

In Australia, the case stirred discussions, considering the 28-year-old's history of over 100 professional matches without prior incidents related to his bowling technique. This includes five tests and four one-day internationals since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)