Left Menu

Danish Malewar's Unbeaten Century Sparks Vidarbha's Comeback

Danish Malewar's unbeaten 138 in the Ranji Trophy final helped Vidarbha recover from a shaky start against Kerala, forming a crucial partnership with Karun Nair. Malewar, inspired by idol KL Rahul, celebrated with an 'ears-shut' pose, focusing on peace while ignoring external pressures and criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:08 IST
Danish Malewar's Unbeaten Century Sparks Vidarbha's Comeback
  • Country:
  • India

Danish Malewar was the hero of the day in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala, surpassing expectations with an unbeaten 138 that steered Vidarbha out of trouble from 24/3 to a solid 254/4.

Malewar, putting the mid-season criticism behind, demonstrated rigorous preparation which manifested in his patient innings, supported effectively by Karun Nair, who scored 86, in their 215-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Inspired by KL Rahul, Malewar celebrated his milestone with a unique 'ears-shut' gesture, explaining its intent to focus on inner peace amid outside noises as he hopes to continue this form in future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025