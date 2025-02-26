Danish Malewar's Unbeaten Century Sparks Vidarbha's Comeback

Danish Malewar was the hero of the day in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala, surpassing expectations with an unbeaten 138 that steered Vidarbha out of trouble from 24/3 to a solid 254/4.

Malewar, putting the mid-season criticism behind, demonstrated rigorous preparation which manifested in his patient innings, supported effectively by Karun Nair, who scored 86, in their 215-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Inspired by KL Rahul, Malewar celebrated his milestone with a unique 'ears-shut' gesture, explaining its intent to focus on inner peace amid outside noises as he hopes to continue this form in future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)