Verstappen's Reception Spurs Debate: Fans, Booing, and the Spirit of Sport

Christian Horner, Red Bull boss, expressed disappointment over the booing directed at world champion Max Verstappen during a Formula One launch in London. Horner finds the behavior tribalistic, reflecting sport's polarizing nature. FIA and Verstappen's father urged for respect, highlighting an ongoing battle against online abuse.

Updated: 26-02-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:36 IST
Verstappen's Reception Spurs Debate: Fans, Booing, and the Spirit of Sport

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner addressed the booing aimed at Max Verstappen during a recent Formula One event in London, calling it 'tribalist' and expressing disappointment for the world champion. The unfavorable reception at the 10-team launch led Horner to reflect on the polarizing nature of sports.

The FIA has issued a statement encouraging fans to show more respect, aiming to combat online abuse and hostility in sports settings. Verstappen's father, Jos, hinted at the possibility of the four-time world champion avoiding future events in England due to the unruly reception.

Comparing the event at London's O2 Arena to a team launching their away kit in a rival's stadium, Horner noted the fan loyalty dynamics. McLaren's Zak Brown commented on fans expressing opinions, stating that sports events naturally incite cheers and boos, reinforcing that's the essence of fan engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

