Vidarbha's Remarkable Fightback: Malewar Shines on Ranji Trophy Opening Day

Danish Malewar and Karun Nair orchestrated an impressive comeback for Vidarbha on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala. Their 215-run stand turned the tide after an early collapse. Malewar remained unbeaten at 138, propelling Vidarbha from a precarious 24/3 to a strong position by stumps.

Danish Malewar (Photo: X/@BCCIdomestic). Image Credit: ANI
On the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final, Danish Malewar and Karun Nair delivered a stellar performance, leading Vidarbha's stunning fightback against Kerala in Nagpur. Malewar, just 21 and in his debut season, partnered with 33-year-old Nair, a seasoned player eyeing a potential Test recall, to craft a 215-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Vidarbha, reeling at 24/3, concluded the day at 254/4, despite a brief setback when a miscommunication led to Nair's run-out at 86. The shifting dynamics at the VCA Stadium pitch, which became more batting-friendly as the day progressed, left Kerala struggling to replicate their semi-final bowling success against Gujarat.

Malewar's composed batting allowed him to reach an unbeaten 138, skillfully countering Kerala's bowlers and avoiding danger when Jalaj Saxena's delivery found an edge. Meanwhile, Nair's aggressive tactic, including deft reverse sweeps, pressured the bowlers, although it was Rohan Kunnummal's outstanding fielding that brought his innings to an end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

