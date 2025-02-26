Intense Training Bolsters India Ahead of New Zealand Clash in Champions Trophy

In a bid to strengthen their chances in the Champions Trophy, the Indian cricket team undertook an intense training session on Wednesday. Talismanic batter Virat Kohli dedicated significant time to facing spin, a strategic move ahead of their crucial clash against New Zealand.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel, back from a personal emergency, supervised the session as India's bowlers ramped up their preparation. Mohammed Shami, at full throttle, delivered swinging deliveries to Kohli, while other bowlers like Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh showcased their readiness.

Despite a brief absence from practice by standout batter Shubman Gill, team management reassured fans of his well-being. With their sights set on the title, India, having already secured a semi-final berth, looks to capitalize on the spin-friendly Dubai pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)