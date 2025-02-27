Left Menu

UAE Cricket Team's Diverse Strengths Propel Success

The UAE cricket team, consisting mainly of players from India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, thrives on strong camaraderie, says head coach Lalchand Rajput. Having qualified for the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup qualifiers, the team's atmosphere and diverse experience are key to their progress.

Updated: 27-02-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:08 IST
The camaraderie within the UAE cricket team has been pivotal in their recent successes, according to head coach Lalchand Rajput. Comprised predominantly of players from India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, the team has qualified for the Asia Cup and is in the final stages of the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Players have gained experience by serving as net bowlers in past high-profile tournaments and playing at state level before moving to the UAE. Rajput highlights the positive dressing room atmosphere and mutual support as crucial factors in the team's strong performance.

Looking ahead, the UAE team aims to make their mark in the longer formats of the game, with an emphasis on red-ball cricket. Rajput credits the ICC's role in fostering cricket in the region, as the team prepares for upcoming challenges and identifies top players like Rahul Chopra and Mohammad Wasim.

