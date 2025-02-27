Tragedy Strikes: Wrestler Shot Dead in Haryana
A wrestler named Rakesh was shot dead by unknown assailants in Haryana's Sonipat district. The incident occurred while he was attending a wrestling event. The police are investigating the case as Rakesh, who ran an 'akhara', succumbed to injuries.
In a shocking incident, a wrestler was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Sonipat district of Haryana, police reported on Thursday.
Rakesh, aged 40, was attending a wrestling competition in Kundal village when he was attacked on Wednesday evening, according to Bir Singh, SHO of Kharkhoda police station.
Rakesh was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries. A known figure in the wrestling community, Rakesh ran an 'akhara' in Sohati village. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
