Tragedy Strikes: Wrestler Shot Dead in Haryana

A wrestler named Rakesh was shot dead by unknown assailants in Haryana's Sonipat district. The incident occurred while he was attending a wrestling event. The police are investigating the case as Rakesh, who ran an 'akhara', succumbed to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
In a shocking incident, a wrestler was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Sonipat district of Haryana, police reported on Thursday.

Rakesh, aged 40, was attending a wrestling competition in Kundal village when he was attacked on Wednesday evening, according to Bir Singh, SHO of Kharkhoda police station.

Rakesh was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries. A known figure in the wrestling community, Rakesh ran an 'akhara' in Sohati village. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

