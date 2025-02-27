Pakistan's Rain-Hindered Champions Trophy: Reflecting on a Winless Campaign
Pakistan's Champions Trophy campaign ended without a win after heavy rain prevented play in their match against Bangladesh. Both teams were already out of contention. Pakistan faced criticism for their performance in the tournament, plagued by injuries and pressure. Bangladesh also ended winless, reflecting on their bowling strategy.
Pakistan's campaign in the Champions Trophy concluded on a winless note after their match against Bangladesh was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain on Thursday.
The match was a dead-rubber since both teams were already out of the running, having failed to secure wins in their earlier matches. Hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years, Pakistan had hoped for a strong finish but ended a disappointing campaign without a victory.
Persistent rains soaked the ground, leaving the covers in place and puddles forming around the field. With no improvement in the weather, officials canceled the game nearly two hours after the scheduled start time, preventing even the toss from taking place.
