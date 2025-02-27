Juergen Klopp, who recently took on the role of head of global soccer for Red Bull, will find himself in the spotlight at the Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz. His image on a float, equipped with wings of banknotes and a Red Bull can, is stirring debate.

The float's message suggests that Klopp has strayed from his core values, replacing them with monetary motivations as he transitions into his new role. This sentiment is fueled by the perception that Red Bull's financial influence conflicts with the traditional spirit of soccer.

The critical depiction of Klopp comes as he expands his influence over Red Bull's soccer clubs globally, spanning from the United States to France. However, his association with RB Leipzig, a club that symbolizes corporate-driven success in Bundesliga, has drawn skepticism from some fans.

