Kerala's Resilience Shines in Ranji Trophy Standoff Against Vidarbha

Kerala's bowlers put up a strong fight against Vidarbha on day two of the Ranji Trophy final, with Nedumankuzhy Basil and MD Nidheesh leading the charge. Despite Vidarbha posting 379 in their first innings, Kerala responded determinedly, reaching 131/3 thanks to Aditya Sarwate's unbeaten 66.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:31 IST
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the second day of the Ranji Trophy final in Nagpur, Kerala's bowling unit, spearheaded by the impressive trio of Nedumankuzhy Basil, MD Nidheesh, and Eden Apple Tom, curtailed Vidarbha's dominance. Vidarbha concluded their innings at 379, as Kerala retaliated with 131/3, highlighted by Aditya Sarwate's undefeated 66.

Vidarbha, runners-up last season, piled up a challenging score, thanks in part to Nachiket Bhute's crucial partnership with Harsh Dubey that extended the morning session. Despite early setbacks due to Darshan Nalkande's rapid strikes, Kerala stabilized with a crucial 93-run stand between Sarwate and Ahammed Imran, maintaining their foothold in the match.

As the day unfolded, Basil and Nidheesh applied consistent pressure, delivering crucial breakthroughs that diminished Vidarbha's initial momentum. Apple Tom further dismantled their innings, taking out key players. Kerala's response, despite a shaky start, was anchored by Sarwate's composed innings and Baby's support, narrowing Vidarbha's lead to 248 runs by the day's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

