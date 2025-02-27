Gardner's Heroics Propel Gujarat Giants to Victory

In a thrilling WPL clash, Ashleigh Gardner led from the front, hammering 58 runs off 31 deliveries, propelling Gujarat Giants to a decisive six-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

Electing to bowl first, the Giants displayed a commendable bowling performance, restricting RCB to 125/7 with notable contributions from Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar, both claiming two wickets each.

Gardner, with support from Phoebe Litchfield, guided GG home in just 16.3 overs, keeping their slim playoff chances alive, and potentially reshaping the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)