Garry Ringrose's Absence Looms Large in Six Nations Clash

Ireland faces a challenging Six Nations match against France without star centre Garry Ringrose, whose disciplinary hearing upheld a red card given for a dangerous tackle against Wales. Despite the setback, he may return for Ireland's final game against Italy.

The three-week suspension, reduced by 50% after Ringrose accepted responsibility, can be shortened further to two games if he completes World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme. He will consequently miss Leinster's upcoming United Rugby Championship match with Cardiff as well as the France clash.

As the competition's leader, Ireland looks to maintain their top position amidst pressure from a strong French team. Should Ireland stumble against France, it could allow their rivals a chance at snatching the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)