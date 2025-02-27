Left Menu

Garry Ringrose's Absence Looms Large in Six Nations Clash

Ireland's Garry Ringrose will miss the Six Nations game against France due to a red card suspension but is expected to return for the match versus Italy. The centre received a reduced ban after committing foul play. Ireland leads the Six Nations, but France remains in close pursuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:24 IST
Garry Ringrose's Absence Looms Large in Six Nations Clash

Ireland faces a challenging Six Nations match against France without star centre Garry Ringrose, whose disciplinary hearing upheld a red card given for a dangerous tackle against Wales. Despite the setback, he may return for Ireland's final game against Italy.

The three-week suspension, reduced by 50% after Ringrose accepted responsibility, can be shortened further to two games if he completes World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme. He will consequently miss Leinster's upcoming United Rugby Championship match with Cardiff as well as the France clash.

As the competition's leader, Ireland looks to maintain their top position amidst pressure from a strong French team. Should Ireland stumble against France, it could allow their rivals a chance at snatching the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025