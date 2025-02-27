Left Menu

Australia Unfazed as They Gear Up for Afghanistan Clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Marnus Labuschagne, expressing confidence and respect for Afghanistan, emphasized Australia's readiness to face them in their final group-stage match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Reflecting on past encounters, Labuschagne discussed strategy and hailed Australia's team performance, undeterred by crowd support or adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:52 IST
Marnus Labuschagne (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In anticipation of their crucial final group-stage match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Marnus Labuschagne has acknowledged both the formidable challenge posed by Afghanistan and Australia's determination to secure victory. This sentiment reflects the team's focused approach as shared on the International Cricket Council's official platform.

Recalling their nail-biting encounter in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which saw Australia edge out Afghanistan by three wickets thanks to an unbeaten 201 from Glenn Maxwell, Labuschagne articulated a clear strategy: combatting Afghanistan's robust spin attack, spearheaded by Noor Ahmed, which has become a decisive factor in recent games.

While dismissing any notion of underestimating Afghanistan, Labuschagne stressed that Australia must be well-prepared, deliver a cohesive team performance, and remain impervious to crowd dynamics or weather disruptions. Despite rain affecting previous fixtures, including a canceled match against South Africa, Australia remains confident after an impressive win against England, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter against Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

