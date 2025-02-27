Australia Unfazed as They Gear Up for Afghanistan Clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

In anticipation of their crucial final group-stage match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Marnus Labuschagne has acknowledged both the formidable challenge posed by Afghanistan and Australia's determination to secure victory. This sentiment reflects the team's focused approach as shared on the International Cricket Council's official platform.

Recalling their nail-biting encounter in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which saw Australia edge out Afghanistan by three wickets thanks to an unbeaten 201 from Glenn Maxwell, Labuschagne articulated a clear strategy: combatting Afghanistan's robust spin attack, spearheaded by Noor Ahmed, which has become a decisive factor in recent games.

While dismissing any notion of underestimating Afghanistan, Labuschagne stressed that Australia must be well-prepared, deliver a cohesive team performance, and remain impervious to crowd dynamics or weather disruptions. Despite rain affecting previous fixtures, including a canceled match against South Africa, Australia remains confident after an impressive win against England, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter against Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)