Thrilling Start to South African Open Interrupted by Bad Light

The South African Open at Durban Country Club, part of the DP World Tour, saw its opening day lead shared by Fredrik From, Sam Bairstow, and Darren Fichardt, each shooting seven under-par. Fichardt, yet to finish his round, benefitted from spectacular putting by closing in on the leaders.

Adverse weather conditions had delayed the start by three hours on Wednesday due to a waterlogged course, resulting in a premature end to Thursday's play after bad light set in. This left a significant number of competitors to conclude their initial rounds on Friday morning.

Ahead of the interruption, Bairstow managed eight birdies with a single bogey, showing gratitude towards the greens staff for making the course playable. A total of five golfers trail the leaders by just one shot in this historic event, which traces back to 1903.

