Market Turmoil: Tariffs Trigger Global Currency Slump

Fears over Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods caused a sell-off in risk currencies and cryptocurrencies. The U.S. dollar gained support, while other currencies experienced declines. Bitcoin and Ether saw significant drops, influenced by market sentiments shifting from earlier optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets faced turbulence as U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of impending tariffs spurred a sell-off in risk-sensitive currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Bitcoin and Ethereum also suffered, with Bitcoin plunging over 5% to its lowest level since November.

The U.S. dollar found some support amidst the chaos, as traders adjusted to the prospect of new tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods. The Australian dollar dropped 0.4% to its lowest in over three weeks, while the euro and Canadian dollar also encountered downturns.

Market analysts pointed to a shift from optimism that the Trump administration would favor cryptocurrencies, leading to sharp declines in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen gained on expectations of potential rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, contrasting with broader currency trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

