Market Turmoil: Tariffs Trigger Global Currency Slump

Global markets faced turbulence as U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of impending tariffs spurred a sell-off in risk-sensitive currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Bitcoin and Ethereum also suffered, with Bitcoin plunging over 5% to its lowest level since November.

The U.S. dollar found some support amidst the chaos, as traders adjusted to the prospect of new tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods. The Australian dollar dropped 0.4% to its lowest in over three weeks, while the euro and Canadian dollar also encountered downturns.

Market analysts pointed to a shift from optimism that the Trump administration would favor cryptocurrencies, leading to sharp declines in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen gained on expectations of potential rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, contrasting with broader currency trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)