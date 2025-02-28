Left Menu

Court Rules Against IOA President's Unilateral Actions

The Delhi High Court ruled that the Indian Olympic Association's president cannot unilaterally take over state association affairs, demanding a general assembly decision for ad-hoc appointments. The decision came after IOA President P T Usha's January order was challenged for bypassing constitutional protocols.

Updated: 28-02-2025 19:29 IST
The Delhi High Court has ruled that the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) does not have the authority to unilaterally take control of a state association's operations. Such decisions are to be taken by the IOA's general assembly, not its president.

Justice Sachin Datta nullified an order issued by IOA President P T Usha on January 1, which established an ad-hoc committee to oversee the Bihar Olympic Association's matters. The court directed the Bihar Olympic Association to conduct its elections within three months or face potential disciplinary action from the IOA.

The court's decision followed a challenge by the Bihar Olympic Association, represented by advocate Neha Singh, which argued that the ad-hoc committee was set up in violation of IOA rules. Justice Datta emphasized that such significant actions must involve the IOA's general assembly, not occur unilaterally.

