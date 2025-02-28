Jos Buttler Steps Down as England White-ball Captain

Jos Buttler announced on Friday that he would resign as England's white-ball captain following their last Champions Trophy group match against South Africa. This decision comes after England suffered defeats that led to their exit from the eight-team tournament.

England's exit was marked by losses to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the 2023 50-over World Cup and a semifinal defeat in the T20 World Cup to India. Buttler, who took over as captain in June 2022, led the team to a T20 World Cup victory in Australia but has struggled to maintain consistent success.

Despite stepping down, Buttler expressed no plans to retire from international cricket, instead expressing his desire to rekindle his passion for the game. The 34-year-old remains optimistic about the team's future under new leadership alongside coach Brendon McCullum.

(With inputs from agencies.)