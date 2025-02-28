Virat Kohli's Unstoppable Century Secures India's Semifinal Berth
Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar praised Virat Kohli for his impeccable century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Vengsarkar highlighted Kohli's big-match temperament and expressed confidence in India's chances of winning the trophy. He also commented on the wicketkeeping decision involving KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.
In a spectacular display of skill and composure, Virat Kohli's unbeaten century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy was pivotal in securing India's semifinal spot, according to former captain Dilip Vengsarkar.
Vengsarkar lauded Kohli for his 'big match temperament,' emphasizing the importance of his consistent performance. Kohli's dedication to fitness and passion for cricket were also highlighted by the former cricketer.
Vengsarkar expressed optimism about India's chances of clinching the trophy, despite competition from teams like New Zealand and Australia. He also discussed the wicketkeeping choices, defending the selection of KL Rahul over Rishabh Pant.
