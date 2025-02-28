Left Menu

Virat Kohli Poised for 300th ODI: India’s Cricket Triumph Amidst Legends

In a landmark moment for Indian cricket, Virat Kohli approaches his 300th ODI match. Teammate KL Rahul praises Kohli's contributions, as India, led by in-form players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, achieves successes including a significant win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:41 IST
Virat Kohli Poised for 300th ODI: India’s Cricket Triumph Amidst Legends
Virat Kohli (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Virat Kohli is on the brink of yet another historic milestone as he nears his 300th One Day International (ODI) game for India, joining an elite club of Indian cricket icons. His near term achievements include his 51st ODI century and becoming the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs.

The excitement reached a peak during India's high-stakes battle against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy in Dubai, where Kohli demonstrated a remarkable comeback. Chasing Pakistan's 241-run total, Kohli executed a masterful innings, leading India to a triumphant victory without much effort, resonating well among fans who recalled his T20 World Cup 2022 performance against the same opponent.

KL Rahul praised Kohli's indelible impact on Indian cricket, emphasizing hope for more centuries and victories in Kohli's journey. Meanwhile, India's batting squad exhibits formidable form, with captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill delivering key performances, solidifying India's standing. Middle-order anchor Shreyas Iyer has returned with renewed aggression, further enhancing the team's prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025