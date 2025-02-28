Left Menu

Rain Halts Australia-Afghanistan Clash, Aussies Advance to Semifinals

Australia moved into the Champions Trophy semifinals after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, despite a promising innings by Travis Head. Afghanistan set a target of 274 with notable performances from Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai, but rain dashed their hopes as they faced a likely elimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:53 IST
Australia advanced to the semifinals of the Champions Trophy on Friday after their Group B match against Afghanistan was abandoned because of rain. The match was called off when Australia stood at 109 for 1 in 12.5 overs, chasing a target of 274.

Despite efforts from the ground staff to clear away pools of water, umpires declared the match a no-result after an inspection. With this, Australia completed their group stage fixtures with four points, earning a semifinal berth. Afghanistan's semifinal hopes look slim depending on other match outcomes.

Travis Head was in prime form, scoring 59 off 40 balls. Australia faced challenges at the beginning as Spencer Johnson made early inroads, but Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai boosted Afghanistan's total to 273. Omarzai's powerful late innings, including a 102-meter six, brought Afghanistan close to a competitive score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

