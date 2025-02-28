Left Menu

Rain Stops Play: Australia Cruises to Semi-Finals

Australia advanced to the Champions Trophy semi-finals after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. Despite chasing 274, Australia was well-placed at 109-1 before the weather intervened. South Africa looks set to join the semis, while Afghanistan's chances are now slim.

Australia secured their spot in the Champions Trophy semi-finals as rain forced their match against Afghanistan to be abandoned. Scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium, Australia raced to 109-1, chasing 274, before rain interrupted play.

The umpires called off the game as the soaked outfield made further play impossible. This left Australia with four points and a place in the knockouts thanks to two abandoned matches.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan remains in the race mathematically, but South Africa, with their upcoming clash against England, look poised to join the semis. Afghanistan earlier put up a competitive 273 in 50 overs, highlighted by Sediqullah Atal's 85 and Azmatullah Omarzai's spirited 67.

(With inputs from agencies.)

