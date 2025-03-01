Mondo Duplantis Shatters Pole Vault World Record Again

Mondo Duplantis has once again etched his name in the annals of pole vault history, soaring to a new world record of 6.27 meters during the World Athletics Indoor Tour.

The Olympic and world champion added an extra centimeter to his previous record, which he set in Poland last August.

This feat marks the 11th time Duplantis has set a world pole vault record, achieving it effortlessly on his initial attempt at the All Star Perche meet.