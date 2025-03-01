Pope Francis Fights Double Pneumonia: A Health Update from the Vatican

Pope Francis is currently battling double pneumonia, having been hospitalized for over two weeks. The Vatican reports that the Pope had a peaceful night after facing a health scare, raising concerns about his condition.

The 88-year-old Pontiff experienced a severe breathing crisis on Friday, alarming many about his health status. However, according to an unnamed Vatican official, there have been no subsequent respiratory crises. The Pontiff had breakfast on Saturday, including coffee, as he continued his recovery journey.

Having been admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14, Pope Francis faced severe respiratory issues which escalated into double pneumonia. His medical team is closely monitoring the situation, but his absence from public view continues. The Vatican has indicated that he would not lead his usual Sunday prayers this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)