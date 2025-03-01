Left Menu

Pope Francis Fights Double Pneumonia: A Health Update from the Vatican

Pope Francis has been hospitalized for double pneumonia, experiencing a crisis but now resting. After a breathing crisis, his condition improved. Treatment includes non-invasive ventilation. Francis, prone to lung issues, hasn't been seen publicly since hospitalization, but his recovery is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:56 IST
Pope Francis Fights Double Pneumonia: A Health Update from the Vatican
Pope Francis Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis is currently battling double pneumonia, having been hospitalized for over two weeks. The Vatican reports that the Pope had a peaceful night after facing a health scare, raising concerns about his condition.

The 88-year-old Pontiff experienced a severe breathing crisis on Friday, alarming many about his health status. However, according to an unnamed Vatican official, there have been no subsequent respiratory crises. The Pontiff had breakfast on Saturday, including coffee, as he continued his recovery journey.

Having been admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14, Pope Francis faced severe respiratory issues which escalated into double pneumonia. His medical team is closely monitoring the situation, but his absence from public view continues. The Vatican has indicated that he would not lead his usual Sunday prayers this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025