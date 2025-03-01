India's 'Familiarity Advantage': Insights on the Dubai Showdown

As the India-New Zealand clash looms in Dubai, discussions about India's potential 'home' advantage have arisen. Former India opener Robin Uthappa and current UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput provided insights into the matter, addressing India's familiarity with the venue in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Life Lessons from Cricket,' Uthappa clarified that while India might have an advantage due to familiarity, the true contest remains between the bat and the ball. He rejected the notion of India needing a specific semifinal opponent, stressing the importance of focusing on the team's strengths.

Rajput acknowledged that playing at a single venue could offer some benefits but noted the varied pitch conditions across locations. He highlighted the crucial need for maintaining momentum, emphasizing that every match holds value, as it helps sustain the team's rhythm and confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)