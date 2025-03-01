South Africa Secures Semi-Final Spot with Dominant Win Over England

In a commanding display, South Africa secured their place in the Champions Trophy semi-finals with a decisive seven-wicket win against England in Karachi. Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen led the charge, scoring half-centuries that dismantled the ailing English side.

England opted to bat first but fell short, managing just 179 runs. Their innings was characterized by poor shot selections under captain Jos Buttler, who is stepping down following the tournament. South Africa, in contrast, efficiently reached their target with 125 balls to spare, topping Group B in the process.

Despite the victory, South Africa must address their bowling accuracy ahead of their next challenge. The team showed depth, even as stand-in captain Aiden Markram left the field with injury concerns. England's disappointing campaign ended with Buttler scoring 21, while Joe Root top-scored with 37.

