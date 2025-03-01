Rahul Sharma's Hat-Trick Shines in India's Masterful Win at International Masters League

In a thrilling showcase of cricketing prowess, the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara hosted the second leg of the International Masters League 2025, where India's spin attack led by Rahul Sharma secured a commanding eight-wicket victory over South Africa Masters.

India's pursuit of an 86-run target was anchored by Ambati Rayudu, who, alongside Irfan Pathan, tackled South Africa's spin-heavy bowling attack. Despite an early setback with Tendulkar's dismissal, Rayudu and Pawan Negi's solid partnership ensured a comfortable win with 9 overs to spare.

Earlier, Rahul Sharma's hat-trick dismantled South Africa's batting line-up. With assistance from spinners like Pawan Negi and Yuvraj Singh, South Africa was restricted to 85 runs, showcasing India's strategic spin dominance in Vadodara's favorable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)