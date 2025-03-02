Key Sports Highlights: Fines, Trades, and Victories

Star guard Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves received a $35,000 fine after being ejected from a game against the Los Angeles Lakers for unsportsmanlike behavior. Disorderly conduct occurred when Edwards delayed his exit from the court and hurled a basketball into the crowd after his ejection.

In baseball, a report surfaced that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is examining a petition to reinstate Pete Rose, the sport's all-time hits leader, who was previously banned for betting on games. Meanwhile, Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton will miss the start of the season due to elbow tendinitis.

In another headline, Jordan Miller secured a lucrative contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, while Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated victory in Dubai, marking his first ATP 500 title win. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche made strategic trades with the New York Rangers, acquiring notable players.

