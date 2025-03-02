Left Menu

Marquez Brothers Dominates Thailand MotoGP

Marc Marquez, six-time MotoGP champion, triumphed in the Thailand Grand Prix with factory Ducati, finishing ahead of his brother Alex. Marquez reclaimed the lead with three laps left, securing his first opening race win since 2014 and achieving an all-Ducati podium with Francesco Bagnaia in third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 15:36 IST
Marquez Brothers Dominates Thailand MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has had a stellar start to the season, winning the Thailand Grand Prix with Ducati in impressive fashion. In a thrilling finale at the Buriram International Circuit, Marquez overtook his younger brother Alex with just three laps remaining, securing his first season-opening victory since 2014.

Marc's Ducati teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, completed the all-Ducati podium by finishing third. Despite losing the lead on the seventh lap, Marquez's determination saw him bounce back, culminating in a 1.732-second lead over Alex. Marquez's triumph extends his record to 112 MotoGP podiums, leveling with Dani Pedrosa.

Further down the grid, Franco Morbidelli clinched fourth place, followed by Ai Ogura, a promising rookie from Japan. The results see Marquez taking an early lead in the championship standings, securing 37 points, while Alex sits second with 29 points, and Bagnaia third with 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025