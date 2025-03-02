Marquez Brothers Dominates Thailand MotoGP

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has had a stellar start to the season, winning the Thailand Grand Prix with Ducati in impressive fashion. In a thrilling finale at the Buriram International Circuit, Marquez overtook his younger brother Alex with just three laps remaining, securing his first season-opening victory since 2014.

Marc's Ducati teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, completed the all-Ducati podium by finishing third. Despite losing the lead on the seventh lap, Marquez's determination saw him bounce back, culminating in a 1.732-second lead over Alex. Marquez's triumph extends his record to 112 MotoGP podiums, leveling with Dani Pedrosa.

Further down the grid, Franco Morbidelli clinched fourth place, followed by Ai Ogura, a promising rookie from Japan. The results see Marquez taking an early lead in the championship standings, securing 37 points, while Alex sits second with 29 points, and Bagnaia third with 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)