Adrian Newey's Aston Martin Adventure: The Drawing Board's Comeback

Adrian Newey, a legend in Formula One circuit design, will join Aston Martin, symbolically returning to the drawing board. Newey, aged 66, is famed for his pencil and paper approach, in a sector dominated by digital technology.

Having departed Red Bull in May, Newey will now work at Aston Martin's Silverstone headquarters. With a career that boasts 12 constructors' championships and over 220 grand prix wins, Newey's traditional methods continue to defy the industry's digital trends.

His 2023 design for Red Bull marked a historical success with 21 wins. Aston Martin believes Newey's experience will significantly enhance their team's performance, despite their current struggle in Formula One. Excitement surrounds his induction as he prepares to guide the team into 2026 and improve upcoming car models.

