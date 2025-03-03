Chess Titans Clash in Prague: Indian Grandmasters Hold Their Ground

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and fellow Indian Aravindh Chithambaram ended their fifth-round match with a draw in the Prague Masters, maintaining their joint lead with 3.5 points each. Their closest rivals, including Wei Yi, Anish Giri, and others, trail by a full point.

The day's highlight was Wei Yi's impressive victory over Sam Shankland, marking Yi's second consecutive win. Anish Giri and David Navara managed draws in their respective matches, keeping the competition fierce. With four more rounds to go, the tournament promises intense battles.

In the challengers' section, Divya Deshmukh suffered another defeat, while Uzbekistan's Nnodirbek Yakubboev emerged as the sole leader. Both sections of the tournament will resume after a rest day on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)