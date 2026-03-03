Escalating Conflict: The US-Israel Campaign Against Iran
The United States and Israel have launched a major military campaign against Iran, resulting in significant regional instability. Key energy sites are under attack, and global oil prices have risen. Iran has retaliated, and the situation shows no immediate signs of resolution with extensive casualties reported.
The United States and Israel have embarked on a concerted military campaign targeting Iran, a move that President Donald Trump asserts could extend over several weeks. This conflict has spurred significant regional instability, impacting energy sites and stranding air travelers globally.
Iran has responded with force, attacking Gulf state targets critical to world energy supplies and infrastructure. An escalation saw Saudi Arabia's key oil refining facilities come under attack, although defensive measures were employed successfully. The ripple effects include a steep increase in oil prices worldwide.
As casualties mount on all sides, Trump has stated the operations could extend beyond the predicted duration. Meanwhile, Tehran remains adamant against negotiating with the US, whilst retaliatory strikes have intensified across the Middle East, adding further complexity to the conflict's resolution.
US military says death toll from Iran operation has risen to 6 troops, with 2 found from Tehran's initial counterattacks, reports AP.