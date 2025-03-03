Left Menu

FIFA Lifts Suspension on Pakistan Football: A New Dawn for PFF

FIFA has lifted the suspension on Pakistan Football Federation after constitutional amendments. The suspension was imposed due to governance issues but have now been resolved. A normalisation committee will oversee elections and address factional disputes, enabling Pakistan to compete in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:49 IST
FIFA Lifts Suspension on Pakistan Football: A New Dawn for PFF
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

FIFA has officially lifted its suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after critical constitutional amendments were made to enhance governance within the organization.

The original suspension, imposed on February 5, was due to the failure of Congress members to make necessary changes, but recent consensus was reached in Lahore to resolve these issues.

Following the resolution, Pakistan's national team is set to participate in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, opening their campaign against Syria on March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025