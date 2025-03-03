FIFA Lifts Suspension on Pakistan Football: A New Dawn for PFF

FIFA has officially lifted its suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after critical constitutional amendments were made to enhance governance within the organization.

The original suspension, imposed on February 5, was due to the failure of Congress members to make necessary changes, but recent consensus was reached in Lahore to resolve these issues.

Following the resolution, Pakistan's national team is set to participate in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, opening their campaign against Syria on March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)