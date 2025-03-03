Left Menu

Delhi High Court Stays IOA's Move to Oversee Boxing Federation

The Delhi High Court has put a pause on the IOA's decision to form an ad-hoc panel to manage the Indian Boxing Federation, citing violation of authority. It directed the IOA to respond to the Boxing Federation's petition and emphasized adherence to procedural fairness and natural justice principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:42 IST
Delhi High Court Stays IOA's Move to Oversee Boxing Federation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has temporarily paused the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) decision to establish an ad-hoc panel to oversee the operations of the Boxing Federation of India. This decision was challenged by the federation, which argued the move was made without due notice, violating natural justice principles.

Justice Sachin Datta, addressing the petition, has asked the IOA to respond within two weeks, setting the next hearing for March 27. The court's interim order referenced a previous judgment in the Bihar Olympic Association case, where the IOA's authority to form a similar ad-hoc panel was nullified.

The court highlighted that the IOA president lacked the unilateral power to control state association affairs. The federation claimed the February 24 order by the IOA president was executed without prior discussion. On March 7, a meeting has been scheduled to amicably resolve the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025