Delhi High Court Stays IOA's Move to Oversee Boxing Federation

The Delhi High Court has temporarily paused the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) decision to establish an ad-hoc panel to oversee the operations of the Boxing Federation of India. This decision was challenged by the federation, which argued the move was made without due notice, violating natural justice principles.

Justice Sachin Datta, addressing the petition, has asked the IOA to respond within two weeks, setting the next hearing for March 27. The court's interim order referenced a previous judgment in the Bihar Olympic Association case, where the IOA's authority to form a similar ad-hoc panel was nullified.

The court highlighted that the IOA president lacked the unilateral power to control state association affairs. The federation claimed the February 24 order by the IOA president was executed without prior discussion. On March 7, a meeting has been scheduled to amicably resolve the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)